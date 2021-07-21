The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 21) extended the last day of finalising the Class 12 results to July 25, as per an official statement by the Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Earlier, the last date for finalising the Class 12 results was July 22. However, now it has been extended to July 25. The CBSE officials are working today (July 21) as well, on the festival of Eid - a gazetted holiday - so that the results can be declared on time.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extends the last date of finalising the class XII result, from 22nd July to 25th July (5:00 PM). pic.twitter.com/wtL74WzNY8 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

"As of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity. However, the last date i.e. 22.07.2021 is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to CBSE to rectify these," Bhardwaj said.

He also mentioned that CBSE is aware of the time constraints and the problems the students and teachers are facing. "Accordingly, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from 22.07.21 to 25.07.21 (5 pm). Further, it is requested that schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush. In case, any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately," Bhardwaj said.

In addition, Bhardwaj also mentioned that to assist the schools in finalising the result, the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 am to 5 pm. They will also release some answers to frequently asked questions.

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year for the students of Classes 10 and 12. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment, according to which the students will be marked and the results for this academic year will be calculated. Also, for the second time in a row, CBSE will not be releasing the merit list of students for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

