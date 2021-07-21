The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled class 12 board exams this year in wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. It later announced that the results would be declared by July 31 as per an evaluation criteria suggested by experts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled class 12 board exams this year in wake of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. It later announced that the results would be declared by July 31 as per an evaluation criteria suggested by experts. So if you are wondering how to check the results, then this article is for you.

There are four simple methods through which you can check the results:

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.: cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in the necessary details, like date of birth and roll number

Step 3: Click Submit and a new page will open

Step 4: Your result is in front of you, download for further use

How to check results via SMS

Since a lot of students will be checking their results on CBSE's official website, there are huge chances that the website might crash. So instead of that hassle, students can also check their results through an SMS.

All a student needs to do is type ‘cbse12 ’ on your mobile phone and send an SMS to the phone number 7738299899. This method is easy and saves time.

Check results through the DigiLocker app:

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker app from Google play store/ Apple App Store

Step 2: Use the registered CBSE mobile number to login

Step 3: Once done, you will receive an OTP which will help you to login into your DigiLocker account

Step 4: Enter a six-digit security pin, which is the last six digits of your CBSE board exam 2020 roll number

Step 5: After this step, you will be able to check your CBSE digital mark sheet.

On the other hand, the official website of Digilocker digilocker.gov.in. also helps students in downloading the app. The app will always notify students about their results.

Steps to check results through IVRS

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) also helps students to check their results. All they have to do is to give a call on 24300699 (This number is for the students who are Delhi based) or 011-24300699 (This number is for students based in other parts of the country)after this, the students can easily access their results.

