CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the practical exam dates for classes 10 and 12. The practical exams will commence in January next year. Candidates who will appear for the board exam can check the practical exam date sheet at– cbse.gov.in

According to the official notice, the CBSE practical exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to start on January 1, 2023. Schools and institutions have been asked to begin the preparations for CBSE board exams and practical exams.

"The annual practical examinations, internal assessments, and project assessments for session 2022 to 2023 are scheduled to start w.e.f January 1,2 2023. All stakeholders are requested to take necessary actions to ensure timely completion of Practical examinations, internal assessments and project assessments," reads the official notice.

As the practical exam date for classes 10 and 12 has been released, it is expected that the board exam date sheet will also be released soon. According to media reports, the CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet will be released next week.

CBSE also released Sample paper 2023 for classes 10 and 12 board exams to help students understand and practice the paper pattern. Over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. About 18 lakh students are from class 10 and 16 lakh from class 12.

Earlier, CBSE opted for the term-wise exam during the Covid pandemic. However, the board has reverted to its annual examination format. The exams will be conducted in a subjective format this year and are likely to include more multiple-choice questions and an increased critical thinking section in the exam paper.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 dates. The class 10 exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 29 and class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31.