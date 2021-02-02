CBSE Board examination will take place in pen and paper mode and will be held following COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, here's the step-wise guide to check date sheet.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Ending wait of lakhs of students across the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed that the board will be announcing the date sheet for class 10th and class 12th board exams today (February 2). Around 30 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE class 10th and class 12th board exams this year.

Earlier, in an official announcement, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The datesheet will be made available on the official website of CBSE-- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

How to check the date sheet? Here's the step-wise guide

Step 1: The first step is that you need to visit the official website of CBSE-- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the class 10, 12 datasheets option that is available on the website.

Step 3: Now, the website will redirect you to the page where the date sheet of class 10, 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: You can take a screenshot or download the date sheet.

The schools will conduct the practical examination for classes 10, 12 from March 1. To be noted, this year the syllabus for the examination has been cut short to 30%, and the paper will contain 33% internal choice questions.

The examination will take place in pen and paper mode and will be held following COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. It is also reported that the admit cards of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 is likely to be available by mid April.

Earlier, the exams used to be conducted by January or February but this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been delayed for over 80 days.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma