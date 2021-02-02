The date sheet is now available on the official website of CBSE. Here is a guide on how to check the date sheet for class 10 and class 12:

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 on the official website of the board at cbse.nic.in. Students waiting for the exam schedule can download the PDF file of the date sheet from the official website of CBSE.

According to the date sheet released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the board exams for class 10th and class 12th are scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021, and will conclude on June 10.

How to check the date sheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the option that reads the date sheet for class 10, class 12.

Step 3: After clicking on this option, you will be redirected to the page where you will be able to see the date sheet.

Step 4: Now, you can take the screenshot of the date sheet or you can download it.

This time, around 30 lakh students are going to appear for the Board examination. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has earlier announced that the examination for class 10, class 12 will take place in the offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021

The board examination will take place by following the strict guidelines of coronavirus pandemic. Measures like social distancing, wearing masks will be mandatory for those appearing for the examination.

Previously, the exams used to be conducted by January or February but now this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been delayed for over 80 days.

There is also a report that suggests that the admit cards of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 will be made available by mid-April.

