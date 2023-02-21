CBSE Board Exam 2023: No Use Of WhatsApp Among Guidelines For Exam Centres; Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released important instructions for the schools and exam centers regarding class 10, and 12 board exams 2023. The board has asked schools and examination centers to limit the use of plastic bags, not to send Whatsapp messages during the exam for any communication, and observation of CBSE class 10, and 12 board exam question papers.

“A briefing meeting of all the affiliated schools was conducted on YouTube dated February 17, 2023. After discussion with the stakeholders, the following is informed to all examination centres and schools sponsoring the students for Classes 10 and 12 examinations,” reads the official notice.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Instructions For Schools And Exam Centres

- The plastic bags will be used for the packing of the answer books only when they are dispatched to the concerned regional office through postal services after the exam gets over. In case, the sealed answer book parcels are delivered personally or delivered with the help of the city coordinator to the regional office, plastic bags will not be used.

- The heads or invigilators must not send any Whatsapp message for any purpose during the CBSE board exam 2023 for communicating with the board or with any other official related to examination issues.

- Observation of the CBSE question papers, if any, be communicated to the CBSE using the OECMS link.

The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams started on February 15 and will be ending on March 21 for class 10 and on April 5 for class 12. This year, over 38 lakh students will be appearing in class 10, and 12 board exams. A total of 21,86,940 students will be appearing for the CBSE 10 board exam while 16,96,770 students will appear for the class 12 board exam 2023.