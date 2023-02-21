CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 English Exam On Feb 24; Check Pattern, Sample Paper And Other Important Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 English exam will be held on February 24. Both English core and elective exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Students who are going to appear for the exam can check and download the CBSE 12 English Sample Paper PDF at– cbse.online.

According to the official CBSE Sample Paper 2023, exams of both English core and elective subjects will consist of 80 marks and the candidates will get 3 hours to complete the test. English Core question paper will have three sections including Reading, Writing, and Literature. Candidates will be getting 15 minutes of reading time before the exam starts.

The class 12 English question paper will include, unseen passages, MCQs, descriptive answer-based questions, and other types of questions. Candidates will have to read the specific instructions for each part before attempting the exam paper. Candidates are advised to solve all the previous year's questions and sample papers it will give an overall idea to understand the paper pattern.

CBSE Class 12 English Core Course Structure

Section A Reading– 20 Marks

Section B Creative writing– 20 Marks

Section C Literature– 40 Marks

CBSE Class 12 English Elective Course Structure

Reading– 20 Marks

Grammer– 8 Marks

Writing– 20 Marks

Literature– 22 Marks

Fiction– 10 Marks

Class 12 English Exam: Important Tips For Score Well In The Literature Section

- Students have to read each chapter multiple times to be clear about the contents under each prose or poetry.

- Make notes based on your own analysis and interpretation of the literary piece.

- Create short notes and highlights the important things. Revise it on daily basis.

- Solve the resource material provided by the CBSE Boards for exam preparation such as sample question papers, Previous year question papers, etc.