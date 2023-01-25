CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon At cbse.gov.in; Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are expected to release the admit card for classes 10 and 12 soon. The board exam will commence from February 15. Regular Students can also collect their admit cards from their respective school authorities. Once released candidates can download their admit card at– cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the board announced the Class 10 and 12 date sheets for the 2022-23 academic session. The class 10 board exam 2023 will be conducted from February 15 to March 21. While class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5. The class 10 and 12 practical examinations, project, and internal assessment are underway and will end on February 14, 2023.

CBSE admit card Class 10 and 12 will be provided separately for both regular and private students. The admit card will contain details including the student’s name, roll number, exam date and day, and timing. Candidates are advised to check their admit card details carefully. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the respective center on the exam day. CBSE has also released the sample question papers on the official website.

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download CBSE admit card 2023 Class 10th or 12th’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now the ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students have to enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: CBSE admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.