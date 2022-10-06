CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board Expected To Release Class 10, 12 Date Sheet By December; Check Details Here

Students of classes 10, 12 are preparing for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board Exam 2023, in full swing. Now, students of both classes are eagerly waiting for the education board are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. It is expected that CBSE will release the date sheet by December 2022. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information -- cbse.nic.in

Usually, the education board releases the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet about 90 to 75 days before the commencement of the examinations. The board has already given a hint that the education board will conduct the Class 10, 12 boards from February 15, 2023.

However, students should note that the education board is yet to announce an official date regarding the release of the date sheet. If media reports are to be believed, the education board will release the date sheet by December 2022.

"There is a high possibility of the date sheet being November or at the latest by December 1st week. The board would begin the practical examinations from January 10 or by January 15 at the latest. The theory exams would most probably begin by February 15, but nothing is confirmed as yet,” an official shared.

Without revealing many details, the official has also said that the main intent of the education board is to conclude the exam before April next year. Further, students should note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 would be of the complete syllabus.

Earlier, the education board opted for term-wise examinations in 2022. However, now CBSE has come back to its annual exam format. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.