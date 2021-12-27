New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) lately conducted Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Board Examination. The exams were held from the second week of November and concluded on December 21, 2021. Now, the students are eagerly waiting for the release of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Result, and reports are doing rounds that it is likely to release in January 2022. The results will be released on the official website of CBSE--cbse.nic.in.

CBSE has divided the Board Exams 2022 into two parts, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Term 1 was held in a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format, while the second term will be held in MCQ and subjective format. If in case, Term 2 exams get cancelled then, Class 10 and 12 students will be marked based on the marks of Term 1, internal assessments and practical.

Students must note that they will not get the mark sheets of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1. The final mark sheets will be released after the declaration of CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 Results.

A few days ago, the board revealed that they have decided not to 'fail' class 10 and 12 students in the Term 1 Board Exam 2021. The board will only evaluate the students, and none of them will be declared 'pass or fail'.

“Failure rates will be lower, and youngsters will have more opportunities to develop themselves. They will be able to concentrate more on their schoolwork," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) recently alleged that many schools had shared the Term 1 question papers with the students ahead of exams and even teachers also helped the students with the answers. In a letter to CBSE, the association alleged paper leaks, malpractice and loopholes.

After the release of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results, the board will issue the Term 2 Board Exam 2022 date sheet by February. Earlier, it was informed, the board will conduct the Term 2 exams in April and May 2022, depending on the Covid-19 situations.

