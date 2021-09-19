CBSE term 1 Board Exams 2022 will be held in an objective manner, wherein 50 per cent of the syllabus will be covered. The students will get 90 minutes to complete the paper.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) is all set to conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 in two terms. The first term is scheduled to be held in November-December 2021 while the second term will be conducted in February-March 2022. As we have reached mid-September, CBSE is likely to release the CBSE Term 1 date sheet by October 10, 2021. Students can visit the official website--cbse.gov.in for more information.

Before the announcement of the CBSE Term 1 date sheet, the central board has instructed the affiliated schools to submit the list of students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. CBSE has opened the window to submit the LOC from September 17, 2021, and will end on September 30, 2021. Students are advised to fill in the data carefully as once submitted, it will be considered as final.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam

The term 1 of board exams will be held in an objective manner, wherein 50 per cent of the syllabus will be covered. The students will get 90 minutes to complete the paper

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam

Term 2 will be held in a subjective manner, wherein the remaining 50 per cent of the syllabus will be asked in the question paper. However, in case there is any disruption of Term 2 then, more weightage would be given to the Term 1 exam.

Also, if schools open in February or March but are closed during Term 1 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation then, more weightage will be given to Term 2. In case, the schools are completely closed due to the pandemic then, the students will be marked based on their internal assessment.

Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE or English Jagran for the latest updates on the CBSE Board Exam 2022.

