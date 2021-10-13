New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 Term 1 examinations soon. The date sheets for term 1 board exams will consist of details such as exam day guidelines and subject-wise exam dates and students can easily access the date sheet from the official website of CBSE -- cbse.nic.in.



Though the official notice from the education body's end is still awaited, students can check the important updates regarding the CBSE date sheet 2021-22 on the website.



Usually, the CBSE conducts the board exam for both the 10th and 12th classes during the month of February and March. However, due to the hindrance created by the COVID-19 pandemic, now CBSE will conduct the board exams in two terms - the first term will take place in November- December 2021, whereas the second term will be conducted in March-April 2022.



Apart from that, the education body has also informed that two main exams will not be conducted on the same day -- which included 5 main subjects of class 10 and 19 main subjects for students who are in class 12.



Class 10 main subjects are -- English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science



Class 12 main subjects are -- English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Psychology, Sociology, Physical Education



Here’s how you can download class 10th or 12th date sheets



Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link for 'main page' -- click on that



Step 3: In the latest updates section you will find the link of 'date sheet' -- click on that



Step 4: Select the class



Step 5: Download the PDF date sheet

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen