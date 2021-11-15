New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to commence CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022 for Term 1. The examinations for the minor subjects will start tomorrow, while for major subjects from December 1, 2021. Earlier, this month board released the CBSE admit card for the Term 1 exam and gave a day to the students to change their exam centres.

As the CBSE board examinations are going to start tomorrow, we have brought you important guidelines that you must know before appearing for the Term 1 paper. Check out below:

- The exam will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, so students must reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam to avoid last-minute problems.

- Students must carry admit cards to the exam hall without it they won't be allowed to appear for the exam.

- Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic situation, students must wear a face mask, face shield, carry sanitisers and ensure social distancing.

- Students will get 20 minutes of reading time, instead of 15 minutes.

- Students cannot carry electronic devices to the exam hall.

- Students participating in an International Olympiad, International or National Sports need not worry as the board will conduct special exams later.

- The final result of the CBSE Board Exam 2022 will release only after Term 2 exams.

- In case, a student has been infected with the COVID-19 virus the final results will be calculated on the basis of their performance in the Term 2 Exam.

This year, CBSE divided the board exam 2022 into Term 1 and Term 2 to avoid the delay in examination and results. Due to this, the syllabus has also been divided into two halves, 50 per cent in Term 1 and the remaining 50 per cent in Term 2.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Board Exam 2021-22.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv