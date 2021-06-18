CBSE Board Exam 2021: The results will be declared by considering 30 per cent marks from class 10 board exams, 30 per cent from class 11, and 40 per cent from class 12 assessments.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its evaluation criteria for class 12 in the Supreme Court on June 17, students across the country have expressed disappointment and anxiety.

The board informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the final evaluation of class 12 students will be based on their performance in the last three years. This means that CBSE will evaluate class 12 students based on their class 10 and 11 marks as well.

The results will be tabulated by considering 30 per cent marks from class 10 board exams, 30 per cent from class 11, and 40 per cent from class 12 assessments.

Following this decision, several students took to social media and expressed their grievances from the proposed marking scheme. They said including class 11 marks is unfair since most students don’t take it as seriously as class 10 and 12 examinations.



Amid this, the tabulation policy of CBSE explains why and how class 11 results are needed to bridge the gap of assessment.

According to the policy document released on Thursday, the results of class 10 examinations can be treated as a measure of students’ ability since “this was the only public examination conducted by the board for the actual year-end assessment when conditions were normal”

These examinations were conducted in a regular standardized manner “without any deviation from the scheme announced by the board at the start of the academic session.”

Further, explaining what if students may have underperformed in class 10 and 11 not knowing that their marks will be included in class 12 results, CBSE said

“Since the students did not know at the time of class 10 board examinations that those marks will count the all-important class 12 results, some of the shortcomings can be overcome by using the scores obtained in theory exams average of best three subjects out of main five for the purpose of calculating marks.”

This will be done “to give benefit to the students of omitting the scores of the subjects in which they underperformed due to any reasons.”

The CBSE document also added it is “advisable to include class 11 results as well the overall assessment since they were held a year ago, were based on the prescribed senior secondary syllabus and were conducted in settings that approximate standardized examinations.”

