New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards 2021, today, November 9. The central board will release the admit card for the Term 1 examination which is scheduled to start from November 16 for class 12 and November 17 for class 10 for Minor Subjects. The Major subject's exam will commence from November 30 for class 10 and December 1 for class 12. Students can visit the official website of CBSE--cbse.gov.in for further details.

Along with the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2021, the board will also issue the guidelines that would be mandatory to follow.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card?

The roll numbers will be uploaded on the 'School's Portal'. Students can collect their admit cards from their respective schools. Also, students can download it from CBSE's official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website--cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card link

Step 3: Login with the required credentials

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021: Center

This year, nearly 30 lakh students have registered to appear for CBSE board exams 2021-22. Along with the admit card, the board will also clear the air doing around regarding Self-Centres and Exam Centres.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, this year, CBSE has divided the Board Exam into two exams--Term 1 and Term 2. Term 1 will be objectively based and will be conducted for only 90 minutes, while Term 2 will be subjective based for over 2 hours.

Students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of CBSE for the latest updates on the CBSE Admit Cards 2021.

