New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the COVID-19 surge, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams. However, now reports are doing rounds that the board is likley to cancel class 12 board exams 2021 owing to the pandemic. CBSE will review the present situation and is expected to announce the final decision in the next two weeks. Recently, students and parents once again took to their social media handle and urged Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to cancel the exams or allow online board exams.

Speaking to the Times of India, a senior official in the Ministry of Education was quoted saying, "Given the current situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether. CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students".

Final Decision in June

Another senior official was quoted saying that the current scenario is worse as compared to the last year. And amid this, it is unlikely to conduct the board exam. However, the decision cannot be taken independently, so the final decision regarding the class 12 board exams 2021, will be taken only in June.

With daily cases crossing the mark of 3.5 lakhs, MoE and CBSE's main concern is to ensure that the academic session of the students is not completely wasted. According to the health experts, it is likley that the pandemic situation might take around two months to stabilise, so any further delay or postponement in exams would cause more damage to the students future.

Alternative Assessment Scheme

If Class 12 board exams get cancelled then, CBSE might consider the Class 10 assessment plan to mark the students. However, so far, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

So class 12 students are advised to keep checking CBSE's official website or English Jagran for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv