New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might announce the assessment criteria for class 12 board exams, which were cancelled earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday, June 14.

Earlier this month, the CBSE had formed a 12-member committee to discuss the assessment criteria for the class 12 board exams after instructions from the Supreme Court. It later informed that the committee will submit its report within 10 days after which the evaluation criteria will be declared.

Once declared, the students can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in to check the criteria. Media reports suggest that the board has finalised the assessment criteria and will declare the class 12 results based on the candidates' performance in classes 9, 10 and 11.

The CBSE reportedly had also asked students to upload the candidates' marks in the past three years.

CBSE asks for candidates' class 12 practical marks by June 28

Meanwhile, the CBSE has asked the schools to submit the candidates' marks in class 12 practical exams by June 28. It has also asked the schools to conduct the pending internal exams via online mode, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Class 12 result likely by July-end or mid-August

A senior CBSE official has said that the board will declare the class 12 board exam result by the end of July or the mid of August. The official said that the result will be declared "in the shortest possible time", allowing students to prepare for higher education and foreign institutes.

"Exams have been cancelled keeping in view the safety of students and timely announcement of results. Board is assessing criteria for evaluation and marking. It will take some time and will be put in the public domain. Results will be announced between July end and mid-August," said CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma