New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct board exams for class 10th and 12th physically with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal reiterated on Wednesday, a day before the announcement of the exam dates.

"COVID-19 has spread all over the world. During these difficulties, we have done a lot of work online. But our goal is to reach the last student. We are not considering conducting online exams. The exams will be conducted in the same manner as earlier," Pokhriyal told news agency ANI.

Ending the wait for lakhs of candidates across the country, CBSE will finally release class 10th and class 12th board exam date sheet on December 31 at 6 pm. Generally, the CBSE releases the class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet in November but has not done it this time because most of the schools across the country are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The exams will be held as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Health Ministry, the Education Minister told the agency.

Earlier, during an interaction with students and teachers at a webinar, the Education Minister had cleared that no board exams would be conducted in January or February due to the pandemic situation.

All schools across the country were closed from March 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. Though the Centre had allowed several schools and educational institutions to reopen from October, most of the states had decided not to do so because of the rising COVID-19 cases. However, a few states since then have opened, or announced plans, to open the schools, while many have decided to keep them closed.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja