CBSE Board Exam 2021: Speaking to news agency ANI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board has tried to build a criterion that evaluates the student’s actual performance.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that the class 10 board exam result will be declared by July 20.

Speaking to news agency ANI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the board has tried to build a criterion that evaluates the student’s actual performance.

"Our efforts are that Class 10 CBSE results will be declared by July 20 and Class 12 results will be declared by July 31, so that students who want to go for study in a foreign country do not suffer," Bhardwaj told ANI.

What will be the marking criteria for class 10?

For class 10 objective criteria will be used to publish the results of students. This means that students will be assessed based on the policy of 80 and 20 marks for year-end examination and internal assessment, respectively. Since there will be no class 10 Board this year, the 80 per cent marks will be assessed by the school based on Unit Tests, Mid Term exams, and Pre boards. Following is the weightage-wise distribution of exams.

Marking Criteria for class 10

* Unit Test – 10 Marks

* Mid-Term – 30 Marks

* Pre-Boards - 40 Marks

* Internal assessment- 20

Option to reappear for the exam

If students are not satisfied with the results then such students can opt to appear physically in the examination once the circumstances allow. The registration for the exam will start soon and centres will be allocated when suitable. The court has also asked the boards to incorporate the provisions for dispute resolution in case students want correction of the final result declared by the board.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha