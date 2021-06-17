CBSE Board Exam 2021: Speaking to news agency ANI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the students who will not be satisfied with their marks will be given a chance to reappear for the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said that the result of class 10 and 12 board exams, which were cancelled in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, will be declared by July 20 and July 31 respectively.

Speaking to news agency ANI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the students who will not be satisfied with their marks will be given a chance to reappear for the exams when the COVID-19 pandemic situation becomes conducive, adding that the board will release the details later.

"Students who are not satisfied with marks can appear for physical examinations. We'll start online registration to know the exact number of applicants. Class 10th results will be declared most likely by July 20 and Class 12th by July 31," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Earlier, the board had announced that the result will be declared "in the shortest possible time", allowing the students to prepare for higher education and foreign institutes.

The class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to take place in April and May this year. However, in April, the board cancelled the class 10 board exams while class 12 exams were postponed after the country got it hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the first week of June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the education ministry has decided to cancel the class 12 board too in wake of the present COVID-19 situation in the country.

How CBSE will announce class 10 and class 12 result?

The CBSE, meanwhile, on Thursday declared that the class 12 result will be declared on a 30:30:40 formula based on the students' marks in class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, for class 10, the marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects of the main five subjects would be considered and their weightage would be 30 per cent, the board said during a hearing in the Supreme Court.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma