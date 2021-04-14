CBSE Board Exam 2021 As the exams have been cancelled class 10 students must be wondering on what basis will they be promoted to class 11th.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has cancelled the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Now, as the exams have been cancelled students must be wondering on what basis will they be promoted to class 11th. Answering the concerns of students, Pokhriyal said that based on internal assessment students will be promoted.

He further added, " If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the COVID-19 situation is normal," ANI quoted Pokhriyal saying.

