New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce dates for Class X and Class XI board exams at 6 pm on December 31, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Saturday.

"Major announcement for students and parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," the Education Minister tweeted.

Generally, the CBSE releases the class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet in November but has not done it this time because most of the schools across the country are closed due to the pandemic. The Education Minister had earlier earlier cleared that no board exams would be conducted in January or February due to the pandemic situation.

"Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February 2021. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of the situation and more consultations," Nishank said in online interaction with teachers", Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few states since then have opened, or announced plans, to open the schools, while many have decided to keep them closed.

