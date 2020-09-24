CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE has said that it will declare class 12th compartment results of almost two lakh students on or before October 10.

New Delhi | Jagran Education: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that it will declare the class 12th compartment results of almost two lakh students on or before October 10, reported news agency PTI.

During a hearing in the Supreme Court, the CBSE assured everyone that the class 12 compartment results will be declared by October 10 on its official website -- cbse.nic.in.

The class 12th compartment board exams were started on September 22 and will continue till September 29. The examination are being conducted by the CBSE in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma