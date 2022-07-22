CBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared LIVE: Class 10th Result Announced On cbseresults.nic.in

-
02:25 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check
Go to cbseresults.nic.in
Click on a link for Class 10 results
Enter the required details and submit
Download scorecard
-
02:20 PM
CBSE 10th Results 2022: Pass Percentage
Over 98% of students clear class 10th board exams.
-
02:16 PM
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Available On DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10th Results are now available on DigiLocker! Students can check their score cards via its app.
-
02:14 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Check Class 10th Merit List Here
Check Class 10th Topper's List Here
-
02:06 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Weightage Criteria
The weightage criteria for the 10th results is not available till now. However, it is expected that Term 1 and Term 2 would have 30:70 weightage, just like the 12th results.
-
02:04 PM
CBSE Class 10th Result: Direct Link Here
Students Can Check Their Class 10th at cbseresults.nic.in/class-tenth/class10th22.htm
-
01:58 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Result DECLARED!
CBSE has declared class 10th results! Students can check score cards on the official website.
-
01:45 PM
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How To Check Class 10th Result On Official Website
Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in
On the homepage, click on link that read 'CBSE 10th Result 2022'
Enter School number, Roll Number
Your Result will be displayed
Take a screenshot and save it
-
01:37 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE Matric Result Likley Released To Schools
As per reports, CBSE has already declared the results to the schools, however, for students the scorecards will be made available at 2Pm today.
-
01:25 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced Soon: DigiLocker
Amid the wait for CBSE 10th Results, DigiLocker has announced that Class X will be announced soon.
#CBSE Class X 2022 Result to be announced soon!— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 22, 2022
All the best. pic.twitter.com/g2U7zdP4kN
-
01:20 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Last Year Pass Percentage Of Matric
In the year 2021, the passing percentage of CBSE Class 10 was 99.4 per cent and in 2020, the passing percentage was 91.46 per cent. This year too CBSE will release the pass percentage of matric exams
-
01:15 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check Results Via Digilocker
Log in to Digilocker on the app or through the website.
Click on 'Central Board Of Secondary Education'.
Select 'CBSE Class 10 result 2022'
Login to download CBSE Class 10th results
Your CBSE Result 2022 will be displayed
Download it and take the print out of the same.
-
01:09 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Weightage Criteria Explained
Students must know that both Term 1 and Term 2 have been given 30:70 weightage for class 12th results and a similar pattern is expected in CBSE 10th Results 2022.
-
01:07 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Websites To Check
cbse.gov.in
results.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in.
-
12:51 PM
CBSE Results 2022: Class 12th Results Declared On Official Website
CBSE declared the class 12th results on Friday. Also, Read- CBSE 12th Result 2022
-
12:46 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: CBSE Matric Results Expected At 2 Pm Today
CBSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be released today at 2 pm. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website
-
12:38 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Results 2022 On Pariksha Sangam
Students should note that CBSE 10th Result 2022 will also be made available on Pariksha Sangam for Schools. Previously, the board would send the results via email and the CBSE portal.
-
12:32 PM
CBSE 10th Reslt 2022: Class 10th Results On Official Website
Once Released, Students can check their class 10th board exam score cards on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in
-
12:26 PM
CBSE 10th Result 2022: Class 10th Result Expected Anytime Soon
Central Board Of Secondary Education, CBSE can declare the results for class 10th anytime soon. It is likely that Board can announce results today, July 22nd on its official website
-
01:02 AM
CBSE 10the Result 2022: Websites To Check Result
cbse.gov.in
results.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in.
Top News
-
India
-
Politics
-
Politics
-
World
-
Education
-
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Is Back To Solve 'Another Gripping Case'Entertainment
-
Education
LIVE BLOG
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Declared LIVE: Class 10th Result Announced On cbseresults.nic.in
Ashita Singh
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 02:25 PM IST
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 02:25 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE declared class 10th results on 22 July 2022. Students can now check class 10th results on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in. and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check their score cards on the alternative website and on DigiLocker. Along with results, CBSE will also declare the passing percentage.
22 July 2022