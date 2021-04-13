CBSE Board Exams 2021: This year, the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams would be conducted from May 4 to June 15. The CBSE has said that all necessary COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: India has been witnessing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of February, thanks to the second wave of the pandemic. Several states and union territories (UTs) -- including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab -- have imposed restrictions again and are mulling stricter curbs to break the chain of the pandemic.

While cases have been rising across India, the demand to postpone the class 10th and 12th board exams has also grown across the country. Fulfiling the students' demand, several states -- Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh -- have postponed the exams but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refused to do so.

However, media reports suggest that the Ministry of Education and the CBSE Monday held a crucial meet to discuss postponing the class 10th and 12th board exams. Though the Monday meeting remained inconclusive, media reports suggest the central board is mulling deferring the exams amid the spike in cases.

Sources, quoted by Indian Express, have claimed that the CBSE is mulling to postpone the exams holding exams in the current situation would be very "difficult" for the board. The Indian Express sources said that the central government has also asked the CBSE to reconsider the exam dates.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Education sources, quoted by The Times of India, have said that the CBSE is considering the exam dates but has no plan to reschedule them as three weeks are still left before the beginning of the exams.

"There are still around three weeks left and developments, including increase in the number of COVID infections and containment zones, are being discussed as part of assessing the situation," The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, the opposition has also come in support of students and urged the CBSE and central government to postpone the exams. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that the government should "do the right thing" by deferring them.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was widely hailed for his efforts to help migrants during the COVID-19 lockdown, has also extended his support to students, requesting the government to defer the exams.

"With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives," he tweeted.

This year, the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams would be conducted from May 4 to June 15.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma