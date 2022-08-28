CBSE Asks Schools To Handover LOC Data For 2023 Board Exams Before 31 August

Several schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been directed to timely submit the list of candidates (LOC) who are eligible for class 10, 12 board exams for 2022-23. The last date to submit the LOC is set as August 31, 2022. Further, the education board has also asked schools to complete the process of registration of class 9 and Class 11 students by September 30, 2022.

Schools affiliated with the education board can submit their LOC class 10, 12 students and registrations of Class 9 and 11 students by visiting the official website of the education board -- cbse.gov.in

Further, in order to submit the LOC, schools will be required to log in with their User ID (affiliation number), password and security pin and go through the process as instructed by the education board. Back on June 16, the process of data submission of data of those candidates who are eligible was started.

The education body also informed that no extension will be given to schools for the registration and uploading of LOC.

"To ensure that preparations are made foolproof for the examinations, 2023, no extension in the last date for registration and for LOC will be made by the board," Controller of Examinations, CBSE, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, said in a release.

"It would be the responsibility of the Head of the Institution to ensure that deadlines are met without fail. No request for an extension of the last date will be accepted on any account," he added.

The education board has directed the schools to complete their registration and submission of LOC before time.

Further, schools can visit the official website for more infromation.