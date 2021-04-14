Under the CBSE assessment framework, 360 master trainer mentors, 180 test item writers and 40 assessment designers are being trained. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: PM Modi recently held a meeting with education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other officials regarding the CBSE exam 2021. During the meeting, CBSE launched a new programme, Assessment Framework for subjects-- English, Science and Maths from classes 6 to 10. This new way of assessing students has been announced under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This new way will assess students based on their skills and competencies rather than just bookish knowledge.

Under this framework, assessment modes and question papers will be changed. While, 360 master trainer mentors, 180 test item writers and 40 assessment designers are being trained to create model lesson plans and question banks. This new framework has been planned out by CBSE and British Council.

According to CBSE, this new assessment framework will be implemented for students between classes 6-10. The primary focus will be on “improving the overall learning outcomes across India, in three subjects, that is, English (reading), Science and Maths.



In the first phase, this new framework will come into force by 2024 in India in selected 25,000 CBSE schools-- private schools, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas and UT Chandigarh.

As per CBSE, this new framework will directly help 180 test writers; 2,000 school principals, 15 education leaders; 12 senior government; 132,000 teachers, 25,000 CBSE schools including 2,000 KV's and JNV's; 20 million learners and 360 trainers by 2024.

CBSE, in their official statement, said, “New competency-based assessment framework aims at enabling internationalised, high-quality education for improved learner outcomes, and will support teachers to create high-quality in-school assessments.”

This new framework has been put under NEP 2020 to improve the teaching and learning quality. For unversed in 2020, the government introduced a new model of education-- from 10+2, the system has been fragmented to 5+3+3+4.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv