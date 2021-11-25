New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday (November 25) announced that students studying abroad in foreign Boards no longer require prior approval from CBSE to take admission in the schools that are affiliated to the Board. The step has been taken as many students studying outside in different Boards are joining CBSE affiliated schools recently.

"Many students studying abroad in foreign Boards are joining schools affiliated with CBSE...CBSE has decided that now onward, no prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE," news agency ANI reported quoting the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Earlier, the admissions were given to the students of other Boards based on equivalence of classes of both the Boards. Students were required to go through a lengthy process of applying through schools to CBSE to get admission approval in institutes affiliated with CBSE.

The CBSE said in its statement that many families who were living abroad are shifting to India, post the period of the COVID pandemic, due to various reasons. Therefore numerous students studying abroad are joining CSBE affiliated schools. In order to give relief to such students and their families, CBSE has withdrawn its prior approval rule to take admission in schools affiliated to the Board.

"Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onwards, no such prior approval is required by students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to CBSE," the statement by the education body read.

The board also mentioned that a list of equivalency of classes 10th and 12th of foreign Boards with similar classes of CBSE is available on its website. Applicants can check the list for admission in the next session of classes.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha