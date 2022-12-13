CBSE Academic Session 2023-24: Competency-Based Questions To Be Introduced In Class 10, 12 Exams From Next Year

THE CENTRAL Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 by this week while the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 are likely to begin from February 15. Meanwhile, the CBSE will be making some changes in the pattern of examination in the next academic session.

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), there will be at least 40 per cent competency-based questions in the class 10 exam and 30 per cent in the class 12 exam. CBSE competency-based questions will have multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion, and reasoning and some of them will be cased based.

Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, in the ongoing Parliament session, said, "In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based format."

In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent of questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent of questions in Class 12 are competency-based.

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. The board advised the students to not be confused by any datasheet or information shared on social media unless it is confirmed by the board.

The CBSE practical examinations will begin on January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners.