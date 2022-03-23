New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to start the new academic session of 2022-23 in all states of India from April 1st, 2022. Classes for std 1 to 9 and 12 will begin on time but there might be a delay in the opening of new session for Classes 10 and 12 because of the delayed CBSE Term 2 exams 2022. As per the latest media buzz, CBSE is likely to release a separate schedule for the students of classes 10 and 12.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had released the Class 10 and 12 results for Term 1 exams earlier this week and the Board will conduct the Term 2 Board Exams 2022 from April 26th. Considering the class 10th and 12th board exams are yet to be conducted, it is very much likely that in this new academic session of 2022-23 classes for std 10 and 12 will start much later than usual.

As per News 18 reports, CBSE is likely to release a complete schedule for the new academic session soon. It further suggests that CBSE is all prepared for the new academic session on time. Students must note that the board has not released any notice as of now, but it is likely that announcements related to new sessions can be done soon.

Meanwhile, as per another report, this year schools will also be conducting the bridge courses for all the students in order to fill in the basics from the last two years.

Due to CBSE Term 2 exams from April 26th, most of the schools will conduct physical classes till April 25, also schools that will be CBSE board examination centres will also conduct classes if they will have additional infra.

For the students of the ongoing Class 10th batch, there will be no summer vacation as per usual. Once they are done with boards exam 2022, their new academic session admissions will commence, and soon classes too. Meanwhile, with schools reopening in the new session the pace of education is likely to get back on track. For more details and the latest updates on CBSE's new academic session, students are advised to keep a check here.

Posted By: Ashita Singh