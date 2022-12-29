CBSE 2023 Class 12th Board Exam Date Sheet Released At cbse.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

THE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the dates for Class 12 Board exams 2023 on the official website of the board-- cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in.

The Class 12 exams will begin on March 15 and will conclude on April 5, 2023. Those who want to download the schedule from the website can follow the below mentioned steps:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: How To Download Date Sheet?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE-- cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link to download Date Sheet of class 12.

Step 3: Download the PDF/word files that open up.

Along with the official schedule, the notification also included important instructions for the students appearing in the exam.

According to the same notice, no communication devices are allowed in the examination centre and the students must maintain strict discipline inside the examination centre and follow all the instructions given on the official website.

The students sitting for the exams will be given a time of 15 minutes to read the question papers.

Note: Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get all the latest updates.

The official notification also said that the Board has considered all the upcoming competitive exams before making the time table for class 12 board exams.

"Sufficient Gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes," says the notification.

"Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII," it adds.