CBSE 2023 Class 10th Board Exam Date Sheet Released At cbse.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

THE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the dates for Class 10 Board exams 2023 on the official website of CBSE-- cbse.gov.in, and cbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 exams will start on February 15 and will conclude on March 21,2023. Those students who wish to download the schedule from the website can follow the below mentioned steps:

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: How To Download Date Sheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE-- cbse.gov.in or the academic website of the board cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link to download Date Sheet of class 10.

Step 3: Download the PDF/word files that opens up.

Along with the official schedule, the notification also included important instructions for the students appearing in the exam.

The official statement mentioned that no communication devices should be allowed in the examination centre and the students must maintain strict discipline inside the examination hall and follow all the instructions given on the official website.

The students appearing for the exams will be given a time of 15 minutes to read the question papers.

Note: Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get all the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the practical exams for CBSE class 10 will be held between January 02, 2023, to February 14, 2023.

Along with the class 10 examination schedule, the board also announced the dates for class 12 CBSE board exams 2323. As per the official notice, class 12 exams will begin on March 15 and will conclude on April 5, 2023.