CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live: Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon; Practical Exam Time Table Released

Ritesh Kumar
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 09:15 AM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. According to previous trends, the CBSE board exam date sheet is released 45 to 60 days before the start of the examination. So, candidates can expect the date sheet to be released this week anytime. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in. According to the official notice, the CBSE Board 2023 Practicals Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year. Students can check the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam Dates on the official website of CBSE. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.

29 December 2022

  • 09:15 AM

    Where to check CBSE 2023 Sample Paper

    The CBSE class 10 and 12 sample papers can be downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE 2023 Date sheet is expected soon at cbse.gov.in.

  • 08:46 AM

    Is CBSE class 10 and 12 datesheet released?

    The CBSE classes 10 and 12 date sheet will be released soon on the official website– cbse.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.

  • 08:28 AM

    Check full schedule for CBSE Board 2023 practical exam dates

    Date of start of Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment– January 2, 2023

    Date of start of uploading of Marks/Internal Grades– January 2, 2023

    Last date for completion of Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment– February 14, 2023

    Last date for uploading of Marks/Internal Grades— February 14, 2023

  • 08:15 AM

    CBSE Board practical exam date released for classes 10 and 12

    The CBSE Board 2023 Practicals Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year.

