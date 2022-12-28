-
If a student fails to appear in the practical exams then the particular exam should be re-scheduled within decided dates.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live: Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon; Practical Exam Time Table Released
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. According to previous trends, the CBSE board exam date sheet is released 45 to 60 days before the start of the examination. So, candidates can expect the date sheet to be released this week anytime. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in. According to the official notice, the CBSE Board 2023 Practicals Exam for classes 10 and 12 will be held from January 2 to February 14 next year. Students can check the CBSE Board 2023 Practical Exam Dates on the official website of CBSE. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.