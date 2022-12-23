-
09:58 AM
CBSE board practical exams to begin soon
Practical exams, internal assessments, project work, etc for the board exam will commence in January. For a detailed schedule, students have to contact their schools.
09:44 AM
CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet not out yet
Board has not announced any date for releasing the class 10 and 12 board exam date sheets. The time table can be expected shortly at any time now at cbse.gov.in.
09:30 AM
Where to check CBSE exam date sheet
-cbse.gov.in
-cbseacademic.nic.in
-CBSE Twitter official handle: twitter.com/cbseindia29
- school authorities
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live: Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 09:58 AM IST
CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. According to previous trends, the CBSE board exam date sheet is released 45 to 60 days before the start of the examination. So, candidates can expect the date sheet to be released this week anytime. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10 and 12 practicals will commence from January 1 next year at various exam centres across the country. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.