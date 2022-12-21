-
04:14 PM
CBSE practical exam guidelines
The CBSE issued guidelines to students as well as to its schools across the country, according to which the students will be required to appear in schools as per the schedule of practical. It notifies that students who are absent from the practicals will not be provided with another chance. All the students will be given complete information about their schools' practical dates and processes. Along with this, CBSE also issued clear instructions to the concerned schools to complete the practicals within the stipulated time limit.
-
03:59 PM
CBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet to be out today?
Board has not announced any date for releasing the class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet. The time table can be expected shortly at anytime now at cbse.gov.in
-
03:54 PM
Where to check CBSE 2023 Sample Paper
The CBSE class 10 and 12 sample papers can downloaded from cbseacademic.nic.in. The CBSE 2023 Date sheet is expected soon at cbse.gov.in.
-
03:37 PM
When will CBSE date sheets release
As per the previous trends, date sheets for CBSE board exams are released about 75 to 90 days before the start of the examinations.
-
03:27 PM
Questions in the exam will be competency based
The CBSE, from this year, will include 40 per cent competency-based questions in the class 10 exam and 30 per cent competency-based questions in the class 12 exams. The competency-based questions will consist of multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.
-
03:21 PM
Where to check exam date sheet
cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
-
03:15 PM
CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Check practical exam and theory exam dates
The practical exams will commence on January 1 next year and the annual theory exams for classes 10 and 12 will begins on February 15 next year.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Live: Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Shortly
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 04:14 PM IST
CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The CBSE has already announced the commencement of board exams from February 15 next year for classes 10 and 12. According to previous trends, the CBSE board exam date sheet is released 45 to 60 days before the start of the examination. So, candidates can expect the date sheet to be released this week anytime. When released, candidates can check their exam date sheet at -- cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10 and 12 practicals will commence from January 1 next year at various exam centres across the country. The practical examinations for Class 12 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners. Candidates can check the latest updates regarding exam dates, date sheets, admit cards and other details here.