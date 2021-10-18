New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet for classes 10 and 12 today, October 18. This year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has divided the board examination into two terms--Term 1 and Term 2. Not just this, even the subjects have been divided into Major and Minor. The first term will be conducted offline for major subjects in MCQ format. The CBSE Term 1 will be held between November and December 2021. Once released, students can check the official website of CBSE--cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 Class 10-12 Date Sheet 2021: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE--cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 or Class 12 Term 1 date sheet link

Step 3: Term 1 date sheet will display on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout

CBSE Term 1 Class 10-12 Board Exam 2021: Major Subjects & Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in MCQ format for only major subjects, which are Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Language & Literature, Mathematics Standard, Science, Social Science, Home Science, Computer Application and Mathematics Basic.

CBSE Term 1 Class 10-12 Board Exam 2021: Exam Duration

This year owing to the winter season, the exams will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am. The exam will be for 90 minutes, that is, one and a half hours.

CBSE Term 1 Class 10-12 Board Exam 2021: Result

CBSE will declare the result of class 10 and 12 Term 1 exams before the Term 2 exam. However, no student will be placed in the Pass, Compartment or Essential Repeat categories. The final result will be announced once both the term exams have been concluded.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021-22: Practicals

“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told news agency PTI.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE or English Jagran for the latest updates on the CBSE Term 1 date sheet and other details.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv