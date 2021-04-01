CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE releases revised syllabus for class 12th; here's how to download
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus of class 12th, all three streams, that is, Arts, Commerce and Science. The new syllabus is applicable for the academic session 2021-22, which is starting from April 2021. Last year, the board reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the new session, there is no reduction. Hence, students who recently got admitted to Class 12th will have to prepare the whole syllabus for the 2022 board exams. The new syllabus has been released on the official website of CBSE.
To ease down the task of class 12th students, here we have brought you the subject wise syllabus of all streams.
CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Arts Stream
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 English Core--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 English Elective--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 History--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Political Science--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Geography--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Home Science--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Sociology--Download
CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Commerce Stream
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Mathematics--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Applied Mathematics--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Accountancy--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Business Studies--Download
CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Science Stream
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Physics--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Chemistry--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Biology--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Biotechnology--Download
CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Optional Subjects
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Physical Education--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Information Prac--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Computer Science--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Psychology--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Hindi Core--Download
CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Hindi Elective--Download
Board has advised students to refer to the latest syllabus released by the board and plan their session accordingly. Also, CBSE has recommended several NCERT books that are available on the official website of the board for free. Meanwhile, the board exams of academic session 2020-21 will be held from May 4-June 11. The admit card will release this month, however, no official announcement has been made by the board. The results of the same will be declared by July 15, 2021
