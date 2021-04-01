CBSE 12th Syllabus 2021-22: To ease down the task of class 12th students, here we have brought you the subject wise syllabus of all streams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus of class 12th, all three streams, that is, Arts, Commerce and Science. The new syllabus is applicable for the academic session 2021-22, which is starting from April 2021. Last year, the board reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the new session, there is no reduction. Hence, students who recently got admitted to Class 12th will have to prepare the whole syllabus for the 2022 board exams. The new syllabus has been released on the official website of CBSE.

To ease down the task of class 12th students, here we have brought you the subject wise syllabus of all streams.

CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Arts Stream

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 English Core--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 English Elective--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 History--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Political Science--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Geography--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Home Science--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Sociology--Download

CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Commerce Stream

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Mathematics--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Applied Mathematics--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Accountancy--Download

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Business Studies--Download

CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Science Stream

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Physics--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Chemistry--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Biology--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Biotechnology--Download CBSE Class 12th Subject-wise Syllabus: Optional Subjects CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Physical Education--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Information Prac--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Computer Science--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Psychology--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Hindi Core--Download CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 12 Hindi Elective--Download Board has advised students to refer to the latest syllabus released by the board and plan their session accordingly. Also, CBSE has recommended several NCERT books that are available on the official website of the board for free. Meanwhile, the board exams of academic session 2020-21 will be held from May 4-June 11. The admit card will release this month, however, no official announcement has been made by the board. The results of the same will be declared by July 15, 2021

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv