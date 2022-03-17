New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 is still being waited by lakhs of students while class 10th Term 1 results have already been declared by the board days ago. The delay in the class 12 results has irked schools and students as they have been waiting for it for a long time now. Many are wondering what is causing this delay.

Expressing disappointment over the same the Principal of a leading school said as quoted by Times Now “The board has gone too unpredictable and erratic for anyone’s liking. Sending results late at night, no information for hours, days, and months over the examination or result declaration! There is no semblance of order left in CBSE."

“What is perhaps most annoying about this delay is that the CBSE Class 12 Practical exams are underway for Term 2. These include external examiner and students are constantly seeking clarity on the result for Term 1. Asking them to stay calm and focus on Term 2 is one thing but after 20 years as a teacher I would be fool to expect them to actually do that! They are waiting and the board needs to act responsibly," told another teacher to Times Now.

According to the report, it is believed that CBSE has not released the class 12 Term 1 results as of now due to ‘errors’ in the Class 10 results which could have prompted CBSE to ‘re-check’ the Class 12 Term 1 Result as well before releasing them.

“It is possible and the delay most certainly points at it. It may seem that the board was testing waters with Class 10 result and is now re-evaluating its Class 12 result. I do not mind that. All that is important is for the board to give a date or come out and share that it would not be releasing the result. Leaving every stakeholder in the dark is just irresponsible," said a person as qouted by Times Now.

Meanwhile, CBSE has not given any official clarification on the delay of class 12 Term 1 result and is expected to release the scorecard anytime soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha