CBSE 12th Results 2022: Transgender Students Bag 100% Pass Percentage In Class 12th Board Exams

Finally, the wait of lakhs of students is over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12th results on Friday (July 22). The results are available on the official website, and students who appeared for the exam can check and download them from CBSE's website -- cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Interestingly this year students who belonged to the transgender category scored 100 per cent in the exam.

This means that there is no single student from the transgender category who was unable to clear the exam. Even in the last year 2021, students from the transgender category bagged 100 percent marks in the CBSE board exams. In 2020, 86.19 per cent of transgender students cleared the exam, whereas in 2019 a total of 83.33 per cent of students passed the CBSE board exams. As compared to both these years, this year the transgender students have scored extremely well.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students have performed excellently in the CBSE class 12th exams. This year as well, girls have outperformed boys. While girls scored an overall of 94.54 per cent, the overall percentage for boys was recorded as 91.25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the best region that performed exceptionally well in CBSE exams was Trivandrum with 98.3 per cent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi East with 98.16 per cent, 97.79 per cent, and 96.29 per cent respectively.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results from results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Further, the CBSE said that the class 10, 12 board exams for 2023 will take place from February 15. Further, the board also mentioned that the Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted from August 23 and on the term 2 syllabus.

Students should note that this year the education board will not release the topper merit list for CBSE 12th result 2022. In order to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, the board decided not to release any topper or merit list this year.