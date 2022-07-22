CBSE 12th Results 2022: How To Check Results Via SMS: Explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday finally ended the wait as the board announced the Class 12th results. Candidates who appeared for exams can check their results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared for the exams can also check their results through various modes apart from the official website. The results will be available on the Digilocker app or website. Apart from this, students can check their CBSE Class 12 results on mobile phones via SMS.

What Are Different Ways To Check Results?

STEPS TO CHECK CLASS 12 RESULTS VIA DIGILOCKER:

1. Visit the official website of Digi locker (digilocker.gov.in), or download the Digilocker app from Google Play.

2. Login through your registered mobile number.

3. Select the 'CBSE' option.

4. Fill in your roll number.

5. Select 'Class 12' results.

6. The Class 12 results will appear on your screen.

STEPS TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 12 RESULTS VIA SMS:

1. Students need to type their 12th roll number on the message.

2. Send it to 7738299899.

3. You will get your Class 12 results in your inbox.

HOW TO CHECK RESULTS THROUGH WEBSITE:

1. Visit the official website--cbse.gov.in.

2. Select your class on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number and school code.

4. Click on 'submit', and your result will flash on the screen.

NOTE: You can also take a printout of your result for future reference.

HOW TO CHECK RESULTS VIA THE UMANG APP:

1. Download the 'Umang' app from Google Play Store.

2. Click on 'All services'.

3. Tap on the 'CBSE' option.

4. Select 'Class 12th result'.

5. Enter your roll number and other credentials.

6. Your result will appear on the screen.

Apart from these, students can also check their result through Interactive Voice Respond System (IVRS).

HOW TO CHECK YOUR RESULT VIA IVRS:

1. Those living in Delhi can call to 24300699 students from other parts of the country can dial 01124300699 from their phone.

2. Tell your roll CBSE board roll number and date of birth and you will know your result.

According to the board, 14,44,341 students registered for the exam out of which 1,33,0662 students cleared it.