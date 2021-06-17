CBSE 12th Results 2021: The CBSE has expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee, may be released by the end of this week after the top court's green signal.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Days after cancelling the class 12th board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to submit the assessment system for class 12th board exam results 2021 to the Supreme Court today. The CBSE has expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee, may be released by the end of this week after the top court's green signal.

The CBSE had formed a 12-member committee to prepare the formula for the evaluation process of class 12th students. The committee consists of 12 persons, including Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education and senior IAS officer Vipin Kumar. The CBSE had issued a notification in this regard on June 4.

While issuing the notification, CBSE's controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are 12 members in this committee. This committee will decide the basis for promoting the students and preparing their mark sheets.

According to the notification issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, the committee was to prepare its report within 10 days. Now this report was not submitted within 10 days i.e. till June 14, so the evaluation criteria have not been released so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 had announced that the class12th board examinations will not be conducted this year in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The government had cited the safety of students while cancelling the class 12th board exams 2021.

The Supreme Court while welcoming the government's decision had wanted to know the criteria to be applied for evaluation of students. The CBSE wanted four weeks time, but the court said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad and gave two weeks time.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be formed by combining the final performance of students in Class 10 and Class 11 added with the pre-board marks obtained in Class 12. The proportion of marks for CBSE Class 12 Board results is likely to be 30 per cent (Class 10 final result) + 30 per cent (Class 11 final result) + 40 per cent (Class 12 pre-board results).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan