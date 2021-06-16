CBSE 12th Results 2021: The Committee is likely to announce the final marking scheme for Class 12 Board results after submitting it to Supreme Court on June 17.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be formed by combining the final performance of students in Class 10 and Class 11 added with the pre-board marks obtained in Class 12. The proportion of marks for CBSE Class 12 Board results is likely to be 30 per cent (Class 10 final result) + 30 per cent (Class 11 final result) + 40 per cent (Class 12 pre-board results).

According to a report in the Times of India, the CBSE-appointed 13-member committee seems to be in favour of a 30:30:40 formula for the final evaluation of Class 12 CBSE students. The Committee is likely to announce the final marking scheme for Class 12 Board results after submitting it to Supreme Court on June 17.

Grading instead of marks this year?

Reports have suggested that grading students in Class 12 instead of allotting marks in also one of the proposals CBSE is considering. “Since exams are not happening this year, it would be unfair to allot marks to students and hence the suggestion of grading instead of marks came up during discussions with the committee,” an Education Ministry official was quoted as saying by ThePrint.

Earlier, the Board was considering including Class 9 marks as well into the Class 12 assessment. However, the proposal was soon rejected. Principals from CBSE affiliated schools had told Jagran English that inclusion of Class 9 marks in the Class 12 result is not just. “There is a drastic change in the performance of a child who matures from Class 9 to 12,” a Principal from a CBSE-affiliated school in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, had told Jagran English.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 had announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The results will be announced “on the basis of well-defined criteria,” it was announced.

