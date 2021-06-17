CBSE 12th Results Criteria: "For class X and XI, marks in the best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account", the CBSE told the SC.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday apprised the Supreme Court that the class 12th board exam results will be declared by July 31, 2021. The Central Board also submitted its formula for the evaluation process of the class 12 students.

In its report submitted to the Supreme Court, the CBSE said that the marks of the class 12 students will be decided on the basis of their performance in class 10th, 11th and class 12th. The weightage for the marks will be 30 per cent each of class 10th and class 11th performance and 40 per cent of class 12th performance.

"Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage). For class X and XI, marks in the best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account", the CBSE told the Supreme Court today.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12 examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

The top court told Venugopal to come up with modalities for dispute resolution mechanism in the CBSE scheme itself so that grievances of students can be taken care of. Venugopal assured the bench that a committee will be constituted for redressal of students' concern if any.

It said that some outer timeline for the declaration of results and proposed class 12 examination should also be specified. The top court said that it is also rejected arguments of some of the petitioners that there shall be a rollback of the decision to cancel Board exams.

The bench was hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan