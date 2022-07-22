CBSE 12th Results 2022: Trivandrum Is Best Performing District, Prayagraj Is Worst | Check Full List Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 on Friday. Students can check their results on the official websites of the CBSE - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. This year, Trivandrum is the best performing district in CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2022 with 98.83 per cent. Trivandrum is followed by Bengaluru and Chennai with 98.16 per cent and 97.79 per cent respectively. Take a look at the list of this year's best-performing districts.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Best Performing Districts

Trivandrum – 98.83 per cent

Bengaluru – 98.16 per cent

Chennai – 97.79 per cent

Delhi East – 96.29 per cent

Delhi West – 96.29 per cent

Ahmer – 96.01 per cent

Chandigarh – 95.98 per cent

Panchkula – 94.08 per cent

Guwahati – 02.06 per cent

Patna – 91.20 per cent

Bhopal – 90.74 per cent

Pune – 90.48 per cent

Bhubaneswar – 90.37 per cent

Noida – 90.27 per cent

Dehradun – 85.39 per cent

Prayagraj – 83.71 per cent

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Students need to enter their CBSE 12th roll number and other details asked by the board on the website

Step 4: CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.



CBSE 12th Result 2022: Toppers List And Passing Percentage

This year, 1444341 students registered for the Class 12th Board exam. From which, 1435366 appeared and 1330662 students passed. The overall passing percentage of the CBSE Exam 2022 is 92.71 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 3.29 per cent. The passing percentage of boys and girls is 91.25 per cent and 94.54 per cent respectively. In the transgender category, 100 per cent of students have passed the CBSE Board 2022 exam.