New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th Class 2022 exam will conclude on June 15. This year, the exams were held in two terms, which divided the syllabus into two parts. Each term covered 50 per cent of the syllabus and this decision was taken in order overcome challenges faced by students due to Covid-19. As the exams will conclude soon, know when CBSE will announce the class 12th result.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Date

CBSE is expected to release the Term 2 Class 12th result in July 2022. The official date of the result is not announced yet.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites

Once announced, the students who appeared in the CBSE Class 12th 2022 exam can check their results on the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, @cbse.gov.in and @cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Login details

To check the result, students have to Enter their roll numbers, date of birth and other things required.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check the result

Students should visit the official website of CBSE @cbse.gov.in and @cbseresults.nic.in.

Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth, etc.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Details available in the mark sheet

The details mentioned in your mark sheet are the name of the students, father and mother's name, date of birth, roll number, school code, subject-wise score, total marks, percentage, the status of result (pass/fail), the signature of the authority, name of the board and date of result issued.

The result will be based on an average of Term 1 and Term 2. Students have to pass both Term 1 and Term 2 to clear the exam. There is no official announcement about the passing score yet, but students still need to get 33 per cent marks to pass the subject.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav