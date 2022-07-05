CBSE 12th Result 2022: Board To Release Class 12 Result After July 10? All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to release the results of classes 12th and 10th soon. While the date of the Class 12th results has not been confirmed, as per several media reports it is being said that the central board will only release the board results after July 10th. CBSE Class 10th and 12th results are expected to be released only after July 10 on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, as per officials.

This year, the CBSE Class 12th results will be announced on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Once released, Students who appeared for the CBSE Inter exams can check their results on the above-mentioned portal.

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

As per media reports, CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 will only be declared after July 10th and it is most likely that the Central Board will declare CBSE 12 Term 2 results on July 15th.

According to different reports, the reason behind the delay in CBSE results is because some assessment work is still underway. Soon enough the assessment process will be finished and as per reports, the Board is determined to release the class 12th term 2 results on or before July 15th, that is next week.

Meanwhile, there is also a lot of buzz around CBSE Class 10th result 2022, Students who are eagerly waiting for thier results must know that the central board will only release the Class 10th result after July 10th and the tentative for the same is July 13th.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Here's How Students Can Check Their Scorecards

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link 'Cbse 12th Result 2022'

Then, enter your roll number and details as asked.

Your CBSE 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecards for future use.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Evaluation Process

This year, due to the covid-19 pandemic the CBSE board exams were conducted in two terms, first one was conducted in November-December based on Objective questions and term 2 was conducted in April-May based on subjective questions. As several lakh students are waiting for the CBSE Board Result 2022, there is a debate going on the weightage criteria of the results. Here, check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Evaluation Criteria.