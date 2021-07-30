CBSE 12th Result 2021: Students who are not happy with their results can appear for the Optional Exam but only for main subjects.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education has finally declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 today. The board released the Class 12 Result on the official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This year, girls outshined boys by recording a 99.67 pass percentage while boys stood at 99.13 per cent. The overall pass percentage was registered at 99.37 per cent. However, what about those students who are unsatisfied with their CBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

As per the official notice by CBSE, students who are not happy with their results can appear for the Optional Exam. The exam will be held between August 15 and September 15 for only the main subjects. CBSE will open the application window soon for students to register for the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Optional Exams: Key Points

- The central board will conduct the Class 12 optional exam only for the main subjects.

- The optional exam will be held offline

- If the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets better, CBSE will conduct the optional exam between August 15 and September 15.

- The details regarding the 'main subjects' will be notified soon.

- The marks obtained in the optional exams will be considered as 'final'.

"Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination," CBSE in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court said earlier.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Grievance Portal

CBSE has also opened the Grievance Portal, where students can clear their queries by registering their questions on the portal regarding the Class 12 Result.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE or Jagran English for the latest updates on CBSE Class 12 Optional Exam 2021 and CBSE Class 10 Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv