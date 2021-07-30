Once again, the CBSE class 12 students from south topped the result tally all over the country. Of the sixteen regions, Trivandrum region topped the result tally with an unprecedented 99.89 per cent pass percentage.





New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 12 results for the fall of 2021. Nearly 14 Lakh students passed the exam with over 1.5 Lakh scoring above 90 per cent marks and the number of 95 per cent and above scorers touching the mark of 70,000 students in total.

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

Overall, 99.37 per cent students cleared the CBSE Class 12 exam in 2021, the best CBSE Class 12 result of all time.

Trivandrum, Bengaluru top the results, Prayagraj, Dehradun at bottom



Once again, the CBSE class 12 students from south topped the result tally all over the country. Of the sixteen regions, Trivandrum region topped the result tally with an unprecedented 99.89 per cent pass percentage. This was followed by Bengaluru which trailed Trivandrum with a laser thin margin of 0.06 percentage at 99.83 passing percentage in total.

The third best performing regions belonged to Delhi, with both Delhi West and Delhi East regions upping their passing percentage at 99.84 per cent respectively.

The fourth best performing region was Chennai at 99.77 passing percentage.

Bhubaneswar featured as fifth best performing region with 99.55 per cent passing percentage.

Panchkula and Chandigarh featured as sixth and seventh spot among the best performing regions with 99.54 and 99.47 per cent passing percentage respectively.

Pune region was eighth best performer (99.35 per cent), Bhopal region came ninth (99.34 per cent), Guwahati region tenth (99.31 per cent), Ajmer region eleventh (99.29 per cent), Noida region twelfth (99.02 per cent), Patna region thirteenth (98.91 per cent), Dehradun region fourteenth (98.64 per cent) and Prayagraj region stood fifteenth (98.59 per cent) in overall region-wise result tally.

