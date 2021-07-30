CBSE 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: Apart from the official website, the class 12th results were also released on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students would need their roll number to check their results.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the class 12 board exam result 2021. Students waiting for the class 12th result 2021 can check their scorecard on the official website of the CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. This comes in line with the Supreme Court directive to the Central Board in which the top court directed the CBSE to declare the board exam results by July end.

Apart from the official website, the class 12th results were also released on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students would need their roll number to check their results. CBSE pass certificates, mark sheets, and migration certificates will be available on the DigiLocker platform. Students can download their documents from the app or the website by clicking on ‘CBSE’ under the ‘Education’ section.

Here is the step-wise process to check your CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit CBSE result portal cbseresults.nic.in or the board's official website cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Class 12' result link

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials like registration number or roll number

Step 4: The tab will take you to a new page where your results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future references.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 data:

As per the results announced by the CBSE, the board has achieved a record high pass percentage of 99.37 per cent as almost all students have cleared class 12 results. Of the 13,04,561 candidates who registered for the exams, as many as 12,96,318 have cleared the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Result Evaluation Criteria:

According to the evaluation policy, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage to Class 10 marks, 30 per cent weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams. There will also be an optional exam for CBSE Class 12 students. Those who are not happy with CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme and want to improve their results, can take it.

